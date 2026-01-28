Tragic Demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: A State Mourns

Maharashtra is reeling from the tragic loss of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who perished in an aircraft accident on Wednesday. His death was described as 'sad and unfortunate' by counterpart Eknath Shinde, who vowed a thorough investigation into the crash.

Pawar, known for his fearless leadership and administrative acumen, held significant roles in various cabinets, including serving as finance minister during key fiscal reforms like the Ladki Bahin Yojana rollout. Shinde credited Pawar's straightforward nature and effective teamwork in governance as exemplary.

The plane crash in Pune district resulted in the death of Pawar and four others, casting a shadow over the state. Shinde expressed deep personal loss, likening Pawar to an elder brother and recognizing the impact of his contributions on Maharashtra's governance.

