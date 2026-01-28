Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Leads Tribute to Shiv Sena Stalwart Anand Dighe on 75th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined Thane residents to honor late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe on his 75th birth anniversary. Commemorative events celebrated Dighe's legacy, including free auto-rickshaw rides symbolizing his 75 years, highlighting his enduring influence in Thane's socio-political sphere.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe on his 75th birth anniversary in Thane. Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, flew in from Satara to honor his mentor at local memorials connected with Dighe.

Accompanied by local political leaders, Shinde's visit to 'Shaktisthal' and 'Anand Ashram' underscored Dighe's lasting impact on his career. Simultaneously, Shiv Sena (UBT) organized a large gathering at Tembhi Naka, led by former MP Rajan Vichare, proclaiming Dighe's ideals.

Commemorating Dighe's connection to everyday people, 75 auto-rickshaws offered free rides in Thane, symbolizing each year of Dighe's life. More than 25 years after his death, Dighe's influence endures in Thane's socio-political scene.

