Eknath Shinde Leads Tribute to Shiv Sena Stalwart Anand Dighe on 75th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe on his 75th birth anniversary in Thane. Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, flew in from Satara to honor his mentor at local memorials connected with Dighe.

Accompanied by local political leaders, Shinde's visit to 'Shaktisthal' and 'Anand Ashram' underscored Dighe's lasting impact on his career. Simultaneously, Shiv Sena (UBT) organized a large gathering at Tembhi Naka, led by former MP Rajan Vichare, proclaiming Dighe's ideals.

Commemorating Dighe's connection to everyday people, 75 auto-rickshaws offered free rides in Thane, symbolizing each year of Dighe's life. More than 25 years after his death, Dighe's influence endures in Thane's socio-political scene.

