Tragic Demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Causes AAP's Punjab CM to Cancel Goa Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called off his planned visit to Goa after learning of the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The cancellation was confirmed by AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik, who expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Pawar, 66, was among five passengers killed when their aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district.

(With inputs from agencies.)