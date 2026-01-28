Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Causes AAP's Punjab CM to Cancel Goa Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cancelled his scheduled Goa visit after the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash. AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik announced the cancellation, extending condolences to Pawar's family and others affected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:18 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called off his planned visit to Goa after learning of the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The cancellation was confirmed by AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik, who expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Pawar, 66, was among five passengers killed when their aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

