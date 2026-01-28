Tragic Loss: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra is in shock as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash on Wednesday, triggering a three-day state mourning. The state is set to pay tribute with the national flag at half-mast and a shutdown of government offices.

The General Administration Department announced no official entertainment will transpire during this mourning. All buildings that typically host the national flag will display it at half-mast as a mark of respect, starting from January 28 to January 30.

Pawar, aged 66, along with four other individuals, succumbed to the accident in Pune's Baramati area. Authorities are urged to ensure strict compliance with these instructions, as issued by Under Secretary H P Baviskar.

