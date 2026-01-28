Left Menu

Texas Halts H-1B Visa Petitions, Impacting Skilled Immigration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered a halt on new H-1B visa petitions for state agencies and universities, impacting Indian professionals. This freeze, effective through 2027, aims to address abuses in the visa program but may affect Texas' competitiveness in academia and skilled labor recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:28 IST
In a decisive move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an order for state agencies and public universities to immediately suspend new H-1B visa petitions until May 2027, a directive that is poised to significantly affect skilled labor recruitment, especially for professionals from India.

The governor's decision requires both agencies and universities to obtain written approval from the Texas Workforce Commission to file new petitions, citing misuse concerns within the federal H-1B visa program. This step comes as a part of efforts to safeguard American jobs and aligns with broader federal actions reshaping visa policies.

While supporters believe this freeze protects local employment, critics argue it might hinder recruitment of highly skilled professionals, thereby affecting academic progress and innovation in Texas. The ongoing debate highlights the complexities of state interventions in federal immigration schemes.

