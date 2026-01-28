Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death: Maharashtra govt announces three-day state mourning.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death: Maharashtra govt announces three-day state mourning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Strategizes to Challenge Government on MGNREGA Repeal
Serbia's Academic Uprising: University Protests Challenge Government
Netherlands Forms Rare Minority Government
West Bengal Government Strengthens Oversight on Flagship Scheme Deployments
French Government Escapes No-Confidence Vote on 2026 Budget