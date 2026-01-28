Maliki's Political Resurgence: Between U.S. Scrutiny and Iran's Influence

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's bid for political resurgence has caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump. Amidst past accusations of exacerbating sectarian violence, Trump has sternly warned Iraq against re-electing Maliki, threatening to withdraw U.S. support if the Iran-backed leader returns to power.

Maliki, a senior figure in the Shi'ite Islamist Dawa Party, had previously led Iraq through tumultuous times between 2006 and 2014. His tenure was characterized by sectarian strife, strained relations with the U.S., and rampant corruption. Despite being pressured to resign, Maliki remains a significant influencer in Iraqi politics.

Having spent nearly 25 years in exile due to Saddam's regime, Maliki's political ethos was shaped by opposition and survival. His return to Iraq after Saddam's fall saw him signing Saddam's execution order. Despite initial hopes, his governance was viewed as divisive, with critics accusing him of fostering Shi'ite dominance at the expense of democratic progress.

