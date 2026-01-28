Left Menu

Maliki's Political Resurgence: Between U.S. Scrutiny and Iran's Influence

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki is back in political discussions, despite past controversies and sectarian policies. U.S. President Trump warns Iraq against choosing Maliki, highlighting concerns over Iran's influence. Maliki's past tenure was marked by violence and deteriorated U.S.-Iraq relations. His long exile under Saddam shaped his current political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:46 IST
Maliki's Political Resurgence: Between U.S. Scrutiny and Iran's Influence

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's bid for political resurgence has caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump. Amidst past accusations of exacerbating sectarian violence, Trump has sternly warned Iraq against re-electing Maliki, threatening to withdraw U.S. support if the Iran-backed leader returns to power.

Maliki, a senior figure in the Shi'ite Islamist Dawa Party, had previously led Iraq through tumultuous times between 2006 and 2014. His tenure was characterized by sectarian strife, strained relations with the U.S., and rampant corruption. Despite being pressured to resign, Maliki remains a significant influencer in Iraqi politics.

Having spent nearly 25 years in exile due to Saddam's regime, Maliki's political ethos was shaped by opposition and survival. His return to Iraq after Saddam's fall saw him signing Saddam's execution order. Despite initial hopes, his governance was viewed as divisive, with critics accusing him of fostering Shi'ite dominance at the expense of democratic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026