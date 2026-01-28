CPI Criticizes Presidential Address for Lack of Substance

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has raised concerns over President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, accusing it of sidestepping significant national matters while lacking in accountability.

CPI general secretary D Raja expressed that the President's esteemed position is exploited to divert attention from the shortcomings of the Modi administration. Party MP P Sandosh Kumar described the address as a facade, meant to obscure governmental failures.

The CPI pointed out the absence of discussion on critical issues such as violence in Manipur, rupee devaluation, and the socio-economic crises affecting states like Kerala. They argued that the address overly relied on repetitive claims rather than presenting truthful data or solutions.

