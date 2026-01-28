Left Menu

Rubio's Stand: US-Venezuela Relations on the Brink

Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to address the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding potential military actions against Venezuela. His testimony will outline the Trump administration's stance following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, emphasizing diplomatic efforts and the consequences of non-compliance with US demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:54 IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to address the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warning Venezuela's interim leadership about potential US military action if they deviate from American expectations. Rubio underscores the nation's readiness to ensure cooperation but expresses hope to avoid further military force.

The Trump administration's strategy, following the U.S. capture of former President Maduro, includes defending Trump's decisions on Venezuelan oil seizure and maintaining military operations against drug smuggling. Rubio aims to quell congressional concerns and bolster the legitimacy of Trump's actions.

While normalizing relations with Venezuela is in progress, Rubio highlights the US's ongoing strategic and economic interests. Discussions involve opening Venezuela's energy sector for American companies and accelerating the reopening of the US Embassy in Caracas, although full diplomatic restoration remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

