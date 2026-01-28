Left Menu

Baramati Tragedy: Aviation Experts Scrutinize Causes of Fatal Crash Involving Deputy CM

A plane crash in Baramati that claimed lives, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, could have been averted with better runway systems. Experts highlight the need for proper evidence preservation and a thorough investigation to confirm the crash's cause. Conditions and equipment failures are being examined.

Updated: 28-01-2026 19:32 IST
Baramati Tragedy: Aviation Experts Scrutinize Causes of Fatal Crash Involving Deputy CM
The recent plane crash in Baramati, which claimed the life of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, has spotlighted potential lapses in aviation safety measures. Aviation expert Ehsan Khalid emphasized that an instrument landing system could have potentially prevented the tragedy amid marginal visibility conditions.

Authorities are urged to safeguard all evidence at the crash site, as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) conducts a thorough investigation. Experts assert that only after decoding the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder will the true cause be revealed, ruling out initial speculations about runway conditions or human error.

Despite the Baramati airport being equipped for business jets, the absence of advanced guiding systems during low visibility highlights critical safety concerns. As the investigation unfolds, it remains crucial to determine if technical faults or environmental factors played a pivotal role in the crash.

