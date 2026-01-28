Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar's Untimely Demise Shakes Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a flight crash. Tamil Nadu leaders expressed their deep condolences, highlighting Pawar's significant impact on Maharashtra politics and the void left by his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's political leaders, including Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and the Opposition AIADMK, expressed their condolences on Wednesday following the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a flight crash.

Governor Ravi described Pawar's demise as 'grave and irreparable,' acknowledging the void it leaves in political circles. Chief Minister Stalin echoed similar sentiments, extending condolences to Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, while emphasizing the scale of the tragedy.

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss also mourned the loss, highlighting Pawar's administrative prowess and unforeseen passing at a peak in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

