US News Highlights: Trump Accounts, Immigration Disputes, and High-Profile Legal Challenges

Bank of America has announced it will match the U.S. government's $1,000 pilot contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible employees, as stated in a memo obtained by Reuters. This move is part of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which entails custodial retirement accounts aimed at boosting savings.

Amid rising tensions between Democrats and Republicans, funding for the Department of Homeland Security is at risk. The ongoing debate over the aggressive tactics employed by immigration agents could potentially halt funding, putting several government agencies in jeopardy.

In Massachusetts, a federal judge has lifted a pause on the Vineyard Wind offshore project, allowing it to resume despite previous national security concerns raised by Trump. This decision marks another stride against the administration's hardline stance on offshore wind policies.

