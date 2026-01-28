Suzlon Secures Major Wind Project for Green Steel Revolution
Suzlon announced a 248.5 MW wind project order from ArcelorMittal Group for its facilities in Gujarat. This marks Suzlon's fourth major order for decarbonising steel production, contributing to 1,156 MW of green steel capacity in India. The project reflects efforts for a low-carbon steel transition.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for renewable energy in the manufacturing sector, Suzlon has secured its first order from ArcelorMittal Group, a 248.5 MW wind project, which is a part of a larger hybrid initiative at ArcelorMittal Nippon's Gujarat facilities. This order furthers Suzlon's efforts in decarbonising steel production in India.
With this project, Suzlon's contribution to green steel capacity in the country reaches approximately 1,156 MW, highlighting its pivotal role in accelerating the transition to low-carbon steel manufacturing over the past year.
Notably, the project is part of a 550 MW hybrid scheme in Gujarat, aimed at captive use for ArcelorMittal Nippon. Suzlon's reliability in wind energy, as noted by Amit Harlalka of ArcelorMittal Sustainable Solutions, underscores its role as a preferred partner in this green transition, which is also supported by coalitions like the Indian Steel Green Council.
ALSO READ
India is fastest growing aviation market in the region, with fleet quadrupling over next 20 years: Boeing executive.
India, South Asia airlines will need nearly 3,300 new planes by 2044, says Boeing Commercial Market Outlook.
India Nears Eradication of Maoist Terror
Regulatory Overhaul: India's Pharma Industry Gains Momentum
Prosperity from the Soil: India's Agricultural Revolution