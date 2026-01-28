Suzlon Secures Major Wind Project for Green Steel Revolution

In a significant development for renewable energy in the manufacturing sector, Suzlon has secured its first order from ArcelorMittal Group, a 248.5 MW wind project, which is a part of a larger hybrid initiative at ArcelorMittal Nippon's Gujarat facilities. This order furthers Suzlon's efforts in decarbonising steel production in India.

With this project, Suzlon's contribution to green steel capacity in the country reaches approximately 1,156 MW, highlighting its pivotal role in accelerating the transition to low-carbon steel manufacturing over the past year.

Notably, the project is part of a 550 MW hybrid scheme in Gujarat, aimed at captive use for ArcelorMittal Nippon. Suzlon's reliability in wind energy, as noted by Amit Harlalka of ArcelorMittal Sustainable Solutions, underscores its role as a preferred partner in this green transition, which is also supported by coalitions like the Indian Steel Green Council.