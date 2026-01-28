Left Menu

Suzlon Secures Major Wind Project for Green Steel Revolution

Suzlon announced a 248.5 MW wind project order from ArcelorMittal Group for its facilities in Gujarat. This marks Suzlon's fourth major order for decarbonising steel production, contributing to 1,156 MW of green steel capacity in India. The project reflects efforts for a low-carbon steel transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:31 IST
Suzlon Secures Major Wind Project for Green Steel Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for renewable energy in the manufacturing sector, Suzlon has secured its first order from ArcelorMittal Group, a 248.5 MW wind project, which is a part of a larger hybrid initiative at ArcelorMittal Nippon's Gujarat facilities. This order furthers Suzlon's efforts in decarbonising steel production in India.

With this project, Suzlon's contribution to green steel capacity in the country reaches approximately 1,156 MW, highlighting its pivotal role in accelerating the transition to low-carbon steel manufacturing over the past year.

Notably, the project is part of a 550 MW hybrid scheme in Gujarat, aimed at captive use for ArcelorMittal Nippon. Suzlon's reliability in wind energy, as noted by Amit Harlalka of ArcelorMittal Sustainable Solutions, underscores its role as a preferred partner in this green transition, which is also supported by coalitions like the Indian Steel Green Council.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026