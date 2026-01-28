Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Assam: Laying Foundations for Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam for two days, marking his second trip to the state in a month as it prepares for upcoming elections. Shah will begin his visit in Dibrugarh, focusing on developmental initiatives.

During his stay, Shah will lay the foundation stone for the second complex of the Assam Assembly in Dibrugarh, highlighting the central government's commitment to strengthening state infrastructure. Additional events are also planned during his visit.

Shah's itinerary includes attending a cultural festival in Dhemaji and political discussions at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati. As Assam gears up for elections, these visits underscore the strategic political engagement in the region.