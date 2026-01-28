Presidential Address Highlights India's Healthcare Progress & Future Vision

In a ceremonial Address during the Budget Session's commencement, President Droupadi Murmu laid out the Government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' focusing on strengthening public healthcare and improving health outcomes. A Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release outlined her emphasis on accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for underserved citizens.

Murmu elaborated on health as a pillar of inclusive development, noting progress in flagship initiatives. Free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana has reached over 11 crore people, enhancing healthcare access. The past year alone saw 2.5 crore receive free care under government schemes, the President reported.

The Address highlighted efforts like nearly 1 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards aiding senior citizens and 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs improving primary care. Initiatives such as the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission have screened over 6.5 crore people, with advances in controlling Japanese Encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh noted.

The decade, Murmu said, has been pivotal for Northeast healthcare, citing new institutes and colleges. Women's empowerment and health remain priorities, as seen in the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, reaching 7 crore women. WHO's declaration of India as Trachoma-free highlights these accomplishments.

Murmu's Address reiterated the resolve to bolster healthcare infrastructure, expand flagship schemes, and pursue reforms for a robust, inclusive, and future-ready healthcare system. The Government's initiatives continue to cater to vulnerable groups while receiving global recognition for disease elimination efforts.

