Ilhan Omar Targeted: Controversy and Tensions Rise Amid Assault

In a disturbing event in Minneapolis, Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with a foul-smelling liquid by a man during a town hall event. This occurred as Omar criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and demanded the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Omar was unharmed, authorities reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:04 IST
In Minneapolis, a dramatic scene unfolded as Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar was targeted with a foul-smelling liquid during a public event. Omar, who has often been the target of political attacks from President Donald Trump, remained unharmed, police confirmed.

The incident transpired as Omar was speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and calling for the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The man responsible was quickly subdued and arrested for third-degree assault.

Despite the attack, Omar bravely continued her speech, insisting on her resilience against such threats. Meanwhile, President Trump dismissed the incident, casting doubt on Omar's integrity and continuing his verbal onslaught against her.

