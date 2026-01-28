Calls for Change: The Clash Over Kristi Noem's Future as Homeland Security Secretary
Congress members, including both Democrats and some Republicans, are urging for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's dismissal following the fatal shooting of a second U.S. citizen by immigration agents. Discrepancies between official accounts and video evidence have intensified calls for her impeachment, but political divides pose challenges.
In a political maelstrom, Democratic leaders in Congress, with support from two Republican senators, have united to demand the dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The call follows the shooting of a second U.S. citizen by immigration agents, prompting calls for significant departmental reform.
In a rare show of bipartisanship, Senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski have joined Democratic voices calling for Noem's removal. However, President Donald Trump stands by her, describing her performance as exemplary, complicating efforts to unseat her amidst a Republican majority in Congress.
As tensions escalate, the Democratic-led impeachment effort, spearheaded by Representative Robin Kelly, struggles against the odds in a Republican-controlled legislature. Despite challenges, the push for accountability continues as Noem's actions, described as self-serving, come under scrutiny and lawmakers grapple with an increasingly fractured homeland security narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
