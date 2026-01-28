Left Menu

Calls for Change: The Clash Over Kristi Noem's Future as Homeland Security Secretary

Congress members, including both Democrats and some Republicans, are urging for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's dismissal following the fatal shooting of a second U.S. citizen by immigration agents. Discrepancies between official accounts and video evidence have intensified calls for her impeachment, but political divides pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 05:17 IST
Calls for Change: The Clash Over Kristi Noem's Future as Homeland Security Secretary
Kristi Noem

In a political maelstrom, Democratic leaders in Congress, with support from two Republican senators, have united to demand the dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The call follows the shooting of a second U.S. citizen by immigration agents, prompting calls for significant departmental reform.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski have joined Democratic voices calling for Noem's removal. However, President Donald Trump stands by her, describing her performance as exemplary, complicating efforts to unseat her amidst a Republican majority in Congress.

As tensions escalate, the Democratic-led impeachment effort, spearheaded by Representative Robin Kelly, struggles against the odds in a Republican-controlled legislature. Despite challenges, the push for accountability continues as Noem's actions, described as self-serving, come under scrutiny and lawmakers grapple with an increasingly fractured homeland security narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026