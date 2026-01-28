Bhagyanagar's Call to Action: Deportation Demands for Illegal Immigrants

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, during a press conference on Wednesday at the Press Club in Somajiguda, highlighted the demands raised at the 'Dharma Raksha Sabha' held on January 24. The gathering focused on urging authorities to arrest and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim 'infiltrators'.

General Secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar noted widespread attendance at the assembly, where demands were made against illegal immigrants. He explained that the Samithi's approach involved public awareness initiatives, with plans to extend activities at mandal and district levels. Acknowledging government data, Shashidhar pointed out the presence of 6,993 Rohingya Muslims in the Balapur area, affirming the need for immediate action.

The assembly, organized by the 'Jago Bhagyanagar' group, claims success in raising awareness about the perceived threats posed by illegal immigrants. Shashidhar called on various social and trade organizations to join the movement, stressing the importance of document verification by employers to prevent job loss for nationals and urging community cooperation with law enforcement.

