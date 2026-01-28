Left Menu

Bhagyanagar's Call to Action: Deportation Demands for Illegal Immigrants

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demanded action against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants at the 'Dharma Raksha Sabha'. The group, emphasizing the need for public awareness, urged social groups and companies to participate in an extensive verification drive to protect employment opportunities for locals.

General Secretary of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi Ravinuthala Shashidhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, during a press conference on Wednesday at the Press Club in Somajiguda, highlighted the demands raised at the 'Dharma Raksha Sabha' held on January 24. The gathering focused on urging authorities to arrest and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim 'infiltrators'.

General Secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar noted widespread attendance at the assembly, where demands were made against illegal immigrants. He explained that the Samithi's approach involved public awareness initiatives, with plans to extend activities at mandal and district levels. Acknowledging government data, Shashidhar pointed out the presence of 6,993 Rohingya Muslims in the Balapur area, affirming the need for immediate action.

The assembly, organized by the 'Jago Bhagyanagar' group, claims success in raising awareness about the perceived threats posed by illegal immigrants. Shashidhar called on various social and trade organizations to join the movement, stressing the importance of document verification by employers to prevent job loss for nationals and urging community cooperation with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

