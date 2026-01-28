Development Dilemma: Mamata Banerjee's Vision for West Bengal's Future

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the dual development of agriculture and industry as she addressed a gathering in Singur. Without infringing on farmland, she unveiled projects worth over Rs 33,551 crore, including a private industrial park where Amazon and Flipkart are expected to establish warehouses, creating significant employment opportunities.

Maintaining her focus on welfare, Banerjee announced ongoing compensations for Singur land losers, citing state initiatives like 'Khadya Sathi' and 'Swastha Sathi.' She criticized the BJP for its alleged misinformation about industrial policies and defended her administration's commitment to sustainable development and social welfare programs.

Banerjee also targeted the central government over the NRC implementation and alleged SIR-related mishaps. She highlighted regional linguistic biases, refuting claims about the classical status of the Bengali language by the central leadership. Her assertive address showcased a commitment to grassroots empowerment and regional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)