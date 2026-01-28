Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Meets DMK's Kanimozhi: Seat-Sharing Talks for TN Election Continue

Rahul Gandhi and K Kanimozhi discussed seat-sharing for Tamil Nadu assembly elections without reaching an agreement. The meeting emphasized respect for Congress, which seeks more seats. While DMK resists increasing seats, a resolution is anticipated soon, possibly involving an alliance with Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:59 IST
In a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and DMK's K Kanimozhi discussed seat-sharing for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections at 10 Janpath. The talks, however, concluded without a concrete agreement.

During the meeting, Gandhi underscored the importance of Congress being accorded respect, while a team led by Mallikarjun Kharge has been tasked with resolving seat-sharing complexities. Congress, which contested 25 seats in 2021 and won 18, is eager for a more significant presence but faces resistance from DMK.

Despite a lack of consensus, sources remain optimistic, citing the strong ties between DMK's Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Congress leadership. Additionally, Congress is considering alliances, including with Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, but shows preference for maintaining its association with DMK as elections approach in April-May.

