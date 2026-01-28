Left Menu

Iran's Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, warned of potential retaliation against the U.S. and Israel in response to any U.S. military action. This statement followed President Trump's call for Iran to negotiate on nuclear weapons, implying severe consequences of another U.S. attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stern warning, Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has stated that any military action by the United States will result in Iran targeting the U.S., Israel, and their allies. This statement was made on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Tensions have heightened following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran to engage in negotiations over its nuclear weapons program. Trump cautioned that if Iran failed to come to the table, the next U.S. military response would be significantly more devastating.

The situation underscores the fragile truce between the countries and raises global concerns about escalation in the Middle East. Observers are anxiously watching the developments, wary of the broader implications of these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

