Rubio's Warning: US Military Action on Venezuela Not Off the Table

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns of possible US military action against Venezuela if interim leadership deviates from US expectations. Rubio's testimony to the Senate highlights ongoing cooperation with Venezuelan leaders, despite contentious actions like Maduro's removal. US efforts aim to normalize relations while asserting dominance over Venezuelan oil resources.

Rubio's Warning: US Military Action on Venezuela Not Off the Table
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to address the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, emphasizing the Trump administration's readiness to intervene militarily in Venezuela should its interim leadership deviate from US expectations. In his prepared remarks, Rubio underscores that the US is cooperating with Venezuelan leaders but will maintain its stance of using force if necessary.

Rubio defends Trump's controversial moves, including the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro to face drug trafficking charges in the US. He refutes claims of a de facto war with Venezuela, highlighting the absence of US ground troops and framing the actions as law enforcement operations. While Congress remains divided, with Democrats challenging the legality of Trump's actions, most Republicans back the administration.

The Trump administration aims to cement its influence in Venezuela by exerting control over its oil sector and negotiating with acting President Delcy Rodríguez. US officials are working to normalize relations, yet insist on Venezuelan compliance with US demands. Diplomacy progresses as the State Department plans to reopen its embassy in Caracas, signaling potential restoration of formal ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

