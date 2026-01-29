Gunfire Erupts Near Niamey International Airport

NIAMEY, Jan 29 – Sustained gunfire and loud blasts echoed near Niamey International Airport in Niger early Thursday, witnessed by Reuters reporters. The gunfire began over an hour earlier and continued relentlessly.

A video on social media platform X purported to show the night sky of Niamey lit up by the gunfire, though this footage remains unverified by Reuters.

Niger's military, which assumed power following a coup in July 2023, was unavailable for comment amid the volatile situation. The Sahel region, including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, continues to battle jihadist threats linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, resulting in significant casualties and mass displacements.