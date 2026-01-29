Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts Near Niamey International Airport

Gunfire and explosions were reported near Niamey International Airport in Niger. The military government's spokesperson was unavailable for comment. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the Sahel region, where Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso face threats from jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 06:03 IST
Gunfire Erupts Near Niamey International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NIAMEY, Jan 29 – Sustained gunfire and loud blasts echoed near Niamey International Airport in Niger early Thursday, witnessed by Reuters reporters. The gunfire began over an hour earlier and continued relentlessly.

A video on social media platform X purported to show the night sky of Niamey lit up by the gunfire, though this footage remains unverified by Reuters.

Niger's military, which assumed power following a coup in July 2023, was unavailable for comment amid the volatile situation. The Sahel region, including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, continues to battle jihadist threats linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, resulting in significant casualties and mass displacements.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026