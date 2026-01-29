Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar's Final Journey with State Honors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati. His funeral will be held on Thursday with state honors, attended by significant leaders. The crash resulted in five fatalities, including two pilots. An investigation led by CID and AAIB is underway into the incident.

Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra mourns the loss of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati. The state honors his contributions with a funeral on Thursday at the Vidya Pratishthan sports ground, Baramati.

On the ill-fated day, the chartered Learjet carrying Pawar attempted to land near the Baramati airstrip but met a disastrous end. The accident not only claimed the life of Pawar but also four others, including experienced pilots and crew members.

The investigation into the crash, which began immediately, is being conducted by the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with assistance from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The probe seeks to uncover the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

