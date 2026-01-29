Steady Gains in China's Non-Ferrous and Property Stocks Offset Tech Slides

China's stock market exhibited stability on Thursday, with non-ferrous metal and property shares gaining traction, counterbalancing tech sector losses. The blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both saw a slight dip of 0.1% by midday, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.5%.

Real estate stocks posted significant growth, especially mainland developers listed in Hong Kong, which increased by 4.5%. Notably, Seazen shares soared almost 13%, and the CSI300 real estate index experienced a 4% rise, marking the largest single-day gain in over a month. This optimistic development followed reports that Chinese regulators have eased some financial reporting requirements for property developers.

Non-ferrous metals shares climbed by 3% onshore as materials stocks in Hong Kong gained 1.7%, supported by a soaring spot gold price. With a steady turnover of approximately 3 trillion yuan in China's onshore markets, analysts highlight a shift from technology to cyclical sectors, influencing market dynamics towards nonferrous metals and chemicals.

