Kerala's 2026-27 Budget Prioritizes Social Welfare: A Financial Boost for ASHA and Anganwadi Workers

On Thursday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal unveiled the state's budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, focusing heavily on improving social welfare. A major highlight is the Rs 14,500 crore allocation for social security pensions.

The budget proposes a significant hike in honorariums for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers, with monthly increases of Rs 1,000, benefiting thousands across the state. Helpers in these sectors will also see a raise of Rs 500 monthly, ensuring better financial stability for those providing essential community services.

Pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators are set to receive an additional Rs 1,000 per month, while school cooking staff will have their daily wages increased by Rs 25. Additionally, Rs 3,700 crore has been reserved for the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme, aimed at enhancing women's safety measures across Kerala.