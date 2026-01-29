Left Menu

Kerala's 2026-27 Budget Prioritizes Social Welfare: A Financial Boost for ASHA and Anganwadi Workers

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the 2026-27 budget, prioritizing social welfare through increased allocations for social security pensions and higher honorariums for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The budget also supports pre-primary teachers, literacy motivators, and cooking staff with wage hikes, alongside significant funding for women's safety initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:04 IST
Kerala's 2026-27 Budget Prioritizes Social Welfare: A Financial Boost for ASHA and Anganwadi Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal unveiled the state's budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, focusing heavily on improving social welfare. A major highlight is the Rs 14,500 crore allocation for social security pensions.

The budget proposes a significant hike in honorariums for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers, with monthly increases of Rs 1,000, benefiting thousands across the state. Helpers in these sectors will also see a raise of Rs 500 monthly, ensuring better financial stability for those providing essential community services.

Pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators are set to receive an additional Rs 1,000 per month, while school cooking staff will have their daily wages increased by Rs 25. Additionally, Rs 3,700 crore has been reserved for the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme, aimed at enhancing women's safety measures across Kerala.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026