Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Passing

Congress MP Manoj Kumar mourns the loss of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, highlighting the impact on regional politics and the cooperative sector. Following a fatal plane crash, Pawar's funeral is set in Baramati, with the National Congress Party expressing solidarity with his family and supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:25 IST
Congress MP Manoj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash near Baramati airport. This loss resonates deeply, impacting not only regional politics but also the nation's cooperative sector.

Congress MP Manoj Kumar, expressing his condolences, acknowledged Pawar's significant contributions and the irreplaceable void his demise leaves. Kumar stated, 'This is a grievous loss to Maharashtra politics and the country's broader cooperative landscape.'

The last rites for the esteemed NCP leader are set to commence today, with mourners gathering at the Vidya Pratishthan campus for the funeral procession. His mortal remains will journey through the city, allowing citizens to pay their respects before the final ceremony at 11 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

