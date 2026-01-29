Congress Takes Stand Against MGNREGA's Removal Amid Economic Survey Announcement

As the Economic Survey is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the government of sidelining opposition views by passing bills without their consultation. Tagore, speaking to ANI, alleged the government's actions disrespected Mahatma Gandhi, specifically criticizing the removal of his name from MGNREGA.

Tagore expressed, 'It is unfortunate for the government to bulldoze bills and silence the opposition. Removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from MGNREGA was an insult we protested during the President's address. A democratic right to protest is crucial to our nation's fabric.' Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Economic Survey 2025-26 today.

The Economic Survey, crafted by the Economic Division of the Ministry of Finance, outlines economic conditions and projections for the coming fiscal year. The ongoing Budget Session, initiating with President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address, will conclude on April 2 with a recess for grant examinations. The opposition has vowed to continue its protest against MGNREGA's revocation.