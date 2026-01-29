Call for Clarity: Probing the Crash That Stunned a Nation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday urged for an exhaustive and open inquiry into the tragic plane crash that resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Raut stressed that mere expressions of condolences are insufficient, emphasizing a pattern of charter flight mishaps nationwide.

Raising red flags about potential technical malfunctions or airport-related concerns, Raut questioned the integrity of current investigations and underscored the necessity for public awareness about the crash's causes. Ajit Pawar's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the entire country, sparking demands for accountability and prevention.

In a related development, authorities have retrieved crucial evidence, including the voice and flight data recorders, from the crash site. The Pune Rural Police have documented the incident as an Accidental Death at the Baramati Taluka Police Station and are proceeding with a detailed investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)