Karnataka's Political Wiretap Controversy: Allegations and Denials

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has refuted BJP's accusations of phone tapping concerning Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. He highlighted that the claims reflect past BJP practices and assured there is no need for phone tapping. Parameshwara also addressed a separate issue regarding an improper police notice in Chikmagaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, categorically denied the BJP's allegations that the state government was involved in phone tapping of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's communications. Addressing the press, Parameshwara emphasized there was no necessity for such actions.

The controversy erupted following a BJP claim in the state assembly, suggesting that the Congress-led government engaged in phone tapping. Parameshwara countered these accusations by suggesting they mirrored the BJP's past behaviors. He stated, 'We neither tapped anyone's phone nor will we do it in the future.'

The discussion extended to a separate incident involving a police officer's mistaken legal notice in Chikmagaluru. Home Minister Parameshwara reassured the public that corrective measures were underway, and police officers are being trained on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The minister reiterated that disciplinary actions are not reactive but part of routine governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

