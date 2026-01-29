Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Reconciles with Congress Leadership Ahead of Crucial Kerala Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to address grievances, signaling unity ahead of Kerala Assembly polls. The meeting emphasized moving forward together in the party, dismissing any past disagreements and clarifying Tharoor's non-involvement in a chief ministerial candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi on Thursday to address his grievances with the party leadership. Following the hour and forty-five-minute meeting in Kharge's chamber at the Parliament House, Tharoor assured that 'all is good' and that they were 'on the same page' ahead of the pivotal Kerala Assembly elections.

Tharoor, who has been dissatisfied with recent treatment at a Kochi event and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala, expressed contentment after the discussion with Kharge and Gandhi. 'We had a positive and constructive conversation,' Tharoor stated, adding that Kerala's Chief Minister candidacy was not among the topics discussed as he is focused on his current role as an MP for Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting holds significance as the Congress eyes a return to power in Kerala, where it has been in opposition for a decade. Previously, Tharoor had skipped a key strategy meeting, expressing displeasure over Gandhi not acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi. As the party gears up for the elections, unity and a cohesive strategy are seen as crucial components to securing a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

