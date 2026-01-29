Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Decorum in Key Budget Session
Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan urged members to maintain decorum during the 270th session, focusing on the Union Budget 2026-27. He highlighted India's economic growth and called for constructive debates. The session aims to scrutinize legislative proposals and uphold the values of democracy and discipline in parliamentary conduct.
In a call for decorum and diligence, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan addressed the Upper House, setting the agenda for the 270th session focused on the Union Budget 2026-27 and key legislative proposals.
Radhakrishnan emphasized India's emergent role as a major economic power and urged parliamentarians to contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic trajectory through impactful deliberations.
The session, featuring 30 sittings, aims to scrutinize legislative tasks, with standing committees reviewing budget demands. Radhakrishnan stressed discipline and constructive debate, appealing for cooperation to make the session a stepping stone towards a prosperous Viksit Bharat.
