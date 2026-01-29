Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Decorum in Key Budget Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan urged members to maintain decorum during the 270th session, focusing on the Union Budget 2026-27. He highlighted India's economic growth and called for constructive debates. The session aims to scrutinize legislative proposals and uphold the values of democracy and discipline in parliamentary conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:28 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Decorum in Key Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for decorum and diligence, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan addressed the Upper House, setting the agenda for the 270th session focused on the Union Budget 2026-27 and key legislative proposals.

Radhakrishnan emphasized India's emergent role as a major economic power and urged parliamentarians to contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic trajectory through impactful deliberations.

The session, featuring 30 sittings, aims to scrutinize legislative tasks, with standing committees reviewing budget demands. Radhakrishnan stressed discipline and constructive debate, appealing for cooperation to make the session a stepping stone towards a prosperous Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026