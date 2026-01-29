ASEAN's Balancing Act: Calibrated Engagement with Myanmar's Military-backed Government

ASEAN foreign ministers are contemplating a measured approach to engaging with Myanmar's military-led government, as proposed by Thailand. This signals a potential policy shift, despite ongoing calls to resolve the nation's internal conflict.

At a meeting in the Philippines, the 11-nation bloc admitted seeing some potential positives in Myanmar's recent elections, although it stopped short of endorsing them due to accusations of being orchestrated by the military. Thailand's foreign minister expressed hopes for dialogue if Myanmar meets certain conditions.

ASEAN, while maintaining its restrictions on Myanmar's military leaders, is guided by the 'five-point consensus' aimed at ending violence and fostering dialogue. The bloc continues to advocate for a democratic process while seeking a solution to the turmoil triggered by Myanmar's 2021 coup.