Diplomacy in Troubled Waters: China and Philippines Seek Solutions

In a bid to defuse ongoing tensions, diplomats from China and the Philippines convened in Manila for crucial talks regarding maritime issues, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The discussions were described as 'frank and in-depth,' with both parties expressing mutual concerns and agreeing to keep communication lines open through diplomatic channels.

The meeting comes amidst increased hostilities between Beijing and Manila over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a region where China's expansive claims overlap with the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of the Philippines and several other Southeast Asian nations.