Diplomacy in Troubled Waters: China and Philippines Seek Solutions
Chinese and Philippine diplomats engaged in bilateral talks addressing maritime disputes, focusing on the South China Sea conflict. Both nations exchanged frank views and committed to maintaining communication through diplomatic channels, amidst ongoing tensions over territorial claims in this contested region.
Updated: 29-01-2026 18:06 IST
In a bid to defuse ongoing tensions, diplomats from China and the Philippines convened in Manila for crucial talks regarding maritime issues, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
The discussions were described as 'frank and in-depth,' with both parties expressing mutual concerns and agreeing to keep communication lines open through diplomatic channels.
The meeting comes amidst increased hostilities between Beijing and Manila over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a region where China's expansive claims overlap with the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of the Philippines and several other Southeast Asian nations.