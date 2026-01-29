EU Sanctions Target Iranian Officials Amid Protests

In a decisive move, the European Union has imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian officials, including high-ranking members of the Revolutionary Guard, amid Tehran's harsh suppression of nationwide protests.

The sanctions, announced on Thursday, also target six Iranian organizations as the 27-nation bloc responds to the violence that activists claim has resulted in over 6,300 deaths.

This development coincides with a US aircraft carrier deployment to the Middle East, following President Donald Trump's threatened military action against Iran. While Tehran has yet to respond to this latest sanction, it has been openly critical of Europe in recent times.