EU Sanctions Target Iranian Officials Amid Protests
The European Union has imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian officials and six organizations due to Tehran's violent response to ongoing protests. The move is part of a broader Western reaction to the unrest, with over 6,300 reported deaths. Iran has yet to respond officially.
In a decisive move, the European Union has imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian officials, including high-ranking members of the Revolutionary Guard, amid Tehran's harsh suppression of nationwide protests.
The sanctions, announced on Thursday, also target six Iranian organizations as the 27-nation bloc responds to the violence that activists claim has resulted in over 6,300 deaths.
This development coincides with a US aircraft carrier deployment to the Middle East, following President Donald Trump's threatened military action against Iran. While Tehran has yet to respond to this latest sanction, it has been openly critical of Europe in recent times.
The European Union has listed Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation, reports AP.
