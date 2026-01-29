Trump says he's instructed US officials to reopen Venezuelan airspace for commercial travel
President Donald Trump says he has informed Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez that he's going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela and Americans will soon be able to visit. Trump said Thursday he instructed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and US military leaders to open up the airspace by the end of the day. The Republican president says, ''American citizens will be very shortly able to go to Venezuela, and they'll be safe there.''
