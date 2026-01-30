Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Nazeer said the day is observed to honour the Father of the Nation and all freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India's struggle for independence. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom. ''I pay my humble tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhiji on Martyrs' Day and call upon people to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and renew commitment to peace and non-violence,'' the Governor said in a release. He noted that Gandhi led landmark movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Quit India Movement and Salt Satyagraha, inspiring millions and compelling the British to leave India through non-violent resistance. The Governor urged citizens to recall the commitment and sacrifices of martyrs and work towards preserving the ideals of freedom, unity and harmony in the country. The chief minister paying tributes to Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary said he united millions through the path of non-violence and guided the nation to independence. ''Everyone should practice truth, non-violence, peace and service in daily life and work sincerely to realise Gandhiji's ideals such as Swadeshi, women's empowerment, village self-rule and eradication of poverty,'' Naidu said in a post on 'X'. Similar, Reddy described Gandhi as a leader who lived by truth until his last breath and inspired generations through his principles. ''Truth may appear defeated temporarily but it never truly loses. On the Father of the Nation's death anniversary, I offer heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi,'' the former CM said in a post on 'X'.

