Assam wins 'Most Proactive State under RCS–UDAN' award at Wings India 2026

Assam has been conferred with the Most Proactive State under RCSUDAN Priority Areas award at Wings India 2026, being held in Hyderabad, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Friday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:11 IST
Assam wins ‘Most Proactive State under RCS–UDAN’ award at Wings India 2026
Assam has been conferred with the 'Most Proactive State under RCS–UDAN (Priority Areas)' award at Wings India 2026, being held in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday. The award was received on behalf of the state by Transport Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh. ''At @WingsIndia2026 in Hyderabad, Assam has been conferred the award for 'Most Proactive State under RCS–UDAN (Priority Areas)', recognising HCM Dr. @himantabiswa-led Govt of Assam's coordinated efforts in strengthening regional aviation'', the CMO said. Reacting to the honour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it is a proud moment for the state. ''This has been made possible due to Adarniya @narendramodi ji's strong focus on regional connectivity and constant support. RCS–UDAN is expanding connectivity and boosting growth,'' the CM added. The four-day Wings India 2026, billed as Asia's largest civil aviation event, began on January 28 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad and showcases the growth of the country's aviation sector and the future of global aviation, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

