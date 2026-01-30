Left Menu

Cong-DMK will begin seat-sharing talks soon, says TNCC chief

While on a visit to Tuticorin, Kanimozhi told reporters that the talks between the DMK and Congress was progressing smoothly. Our party president will make an announcement once the discussions conclude, the Lok Sabha member said without going into the details about her meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:13 IST
Cong-DMK will begin seat-sharing talks soon, says TNCC chief
  • Country:
  • India

Denying any rift in the Congress-DMK ties, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the two parties will begin the seat-sharing negotiations in a week. DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said the initial talks between the two parties were ''smooth'' and that party president M K Stalin would made the announcement after the talks concluded. Selvaperunthagai exuded confidence that his party would get the expected number of seats during the talks with the DMK. ''We are not exerting pressure on our ally. We will ask and get what we want and the DMK will give (us),'' Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Tiruvallur, about 45 km from here. On Kanimozhi's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, recently, the TNCC chief said, ''We are holding talks. We will again begin the talks in about a week.'' He took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his face ''masked'' and said, ''Unlike that meeting, Kanimozhi's meeting with our leader was straightforward and dignified.'' The Congress was allotted 25 seats in the 2021 Assembly election by the DMK but won in 18 segments. While on a visit to Tuticorin, Kanimozhi told reporters that the talks between the DMK and Congress was ''progressing smoothly.'' ''Our party president will make an announcement once the discussions conclude,'' the Lok Sabha member said without going into the details about her meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026