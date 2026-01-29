Left Menu

AIADMK Leaders Clarify Alliance Stance as Tamil Nadu Elections Approach

AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami and former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam emphasized that seat-sharing talks for the 2026 elections are ongoing and urged party unity. Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for corruption and dynastic politics, claiming the forthcoming elections will be decisive for the state's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:25 IST
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership, including General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, announced that decisions regarding seat-sharing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are still pending. Final decisions will occur only after comprehensive discussions with all alliance partners, Palaniswami declared at a recent public event.

Amidst speculation, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged party members and the public to avoid spreading misinformation. He emphasized the necessity for unity within AIADMK, underscoring that forming a separate party or contesting independently has not been considered.

Palaniswami launched a vigorous critique against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling party of corruption and nepotism. Speaking at a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami proclaimed the upcoming election as pivotal for tackling the alleged misgovernance by the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

