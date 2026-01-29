AIADMK Leaders Clarify Alliance Stance as Tamil Nadu Elections Approach

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership, including General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, announced that decisions regarding seat-sharing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are still pending. Final decisions will occur only after comprehensive discussions with all alliance partners, Palaniswami declared at a recent public event.

Amidst speculation, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged party members and the public to avoid spreading misinformation. He emphasized the necessity for unity within AIADMK, underscoring that forming a separate party or contesting independently has not been considered.

Palaniswami launched a vigorous critique against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling party of corruption and nepotism. Speaking at a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami proclaimed the upcoming election as pivotal for tackling the alleged misgovernance by the DMK.

