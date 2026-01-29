Political Rift Widens in AIADMK as Panneerselvam's Return Bid Rejected

In a dramatic turn of events, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's offer to return to the party was swiftly rejected by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's general secretary, on Thursday.

Panneerselvam, who founded the AIADMK Workers' Rights Retrieval Committee, announced his willingness to return at a gathering in Periyakulam, posing the question if rivals T T V Dhinakaran and Palaniswami were open to his return.

However, Palaniswami underscored that Panneerselvam's expulsion was a unanimous decision by the AIADMK's general council in 2022, leaving no room for a reversal, and labeling Panneerselvam's actions as anti-party activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)