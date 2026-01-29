Left Menu

Political Rift Widens in AIADMK as Panneerselvam's Return Bid Rejected

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's attempt to rejoin the party was firmly rejected by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Despite Panneerselvam's plea for unity, the AIADMK general council's expulsion decision remains intact. The ongoing political rift continues as leadership disputes and alliances with Dhinakaran unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:12 IST
Political Rift Widens in AIADMK as Panneerselvam's Return Bid Rejected
Panneerselvam
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's offer to return to the party was swiftly rejected by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's general secretary, on Thursday.

Panneerselvam, who founded the AIADMK Workers' Rights Retrieval Committee, announced his willingness to return at a gathering in Periyakulam, posing the question if rivals T T V Dhinakaran and Palaniswami were open to his return.

However, Palaniswami underscored that Panneerselvam's expulsion was a unanimous decision by the AIADMK's general council in 2022, leaving no room for a reversal, and labeling Panneerselvam's actions as anti-party activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026