Rising Star Pranav Vashisht Shines in Border 2

Pranav Vashisht stands out in the action-packed 'Border 2' with his intense performance alongside Sunny Deol. The engineer-turned-actor gained recognition from a previous role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' Director Anurag Singh helped channel Pranav's energy to deliver a discipline-driven, commanding screen presence, marking his arrival in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The blockbuster film 'Border 2' has captured audience attention, especially through Pranav Vashisht's notable performance as Lieutenant Ajit Singh. His portrayal alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol has won acclaim, even as Pranav brings his unique, quiet intensity to the screen.

For Pranav, acting in 'Border 2' was a transformative journey. Formerly known for his role in the Netflix hit 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Pranav transitioned from engineering to acting, making impressive strides in the Indian film industry. The journey from theater roots to sharing the screen with stars was both surreal and educational for him.

Guided by the clear vision of director Anurag Singh, Pranav delivered a noteworthy performance that stands alongside seasoned actors. His disciplined approach and compelling portrayal have firmly established him as a prominent talent in the cinematic world.

