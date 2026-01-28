Spiritual Protest: Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Unfulfilled Holy Dip

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati departed the Magh Mela with evident sadness on Wednesday. His exit followed a prolonged sit-in, initiated after he was allegedly stopped from taking a ritualistic dip at the Sangam since January 18.

Before his departure, Swami expressed that his distress was profound, citing spiritual dissatisfaction. 'Leaving Prayagraj today without having bathed at the sacred confluence leaves my mind troubled,' he lamented.

The incident unfolded on January 18, as Swami, traveling in a palanquin to the Sangam, faced resistance from authorities due to crowd concerns, sparking disputes and challenging faith in justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)