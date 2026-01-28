Spiritual Protest: Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Unfulfilled Holy Dip
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati exited the Magh Mela dejectedly, leaving a sit-in that stemmed from being barred from a sacred dip at the Sangam. His sentiments divulged disappointment, questioning justice and humanity amid heavy police presence. The incident sparked contention between Swami and law enforcement over religious rights.
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati departed the Magh Mela with evident sadness on Wednesday. His exit followed a prolonged sit-in, initiated after he was allegedly stopped from taking a ritualistic dip at the Sangam since January 18.
Before his departure, Swami expressed that his distress was profound, citing spiritual dissatisfaction. 'Leaving Prayagraj today without having bathed at the sacred confluence leaves my mind troubled,' he lamented.
The incident unfolded on January 18, as Swami, traveling in a palanquin to the Sangam, faced resistance from authorities due to crowd concerns, sparking disputes and challenging faith in justice.
