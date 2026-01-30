Left Menu

Odisha Assembly budget session from Feb 17

The budget session of Odisha Assembly will start on February 17 with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampatis address and will continue till April 8, a notification said on Friday. As per the notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the session will have 28 working days with a recess from February 25 to March 8.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:33 IST
Odisha Assembly budget session from Feb 17
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of Odisha Assembly will start on February 17 with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's address and will continue till April 8, a notification said on Friday. As per the notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the session will have 28 working days with a recess from February 25 to March 8. Discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address will be held on February 18 and 19, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the annual budget for 2026-27 on February 20, it said. General discussion on the budget is scheduled on February 23 and 24. Reports of various departmentally related standing committees will be tabled before the House on March 9. The discussion on demands for grants will start on March 10 and continue till March 30. The Appropriation Bill will be tabled on March 31 and April 2, 6 and 8 have been earmarked for transaction of private members' business, the notification added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026