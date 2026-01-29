Left Menu

Amit Shah Kickstarts Development and Cultural Initiatives in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to lay foundation stones for the new legislative assembly and a wildlife research institute. His itinerary includes participation in cultural festivals and party meetings, reflecting a strategic focus on development, conservation, and political consolidation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to mark a pivotal day in Assam on January 30 by laying the groundwork for both a new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute. His visit aims to elevate the state's legislative and ecological frameworks considerably.

Commencing in Dibrugarh, Shah's schedule includes the inauguration of Phase I of Khanikar Stadium, envisioned to bolster sports infrastructure in Upper Assam. The event will host dignitaries at around 10:30 a.m., encapsulating a blend of infrastructural advancement and environmental commitment.

Latter activities include Shah's participation in the 10th Mishing Cultural Festival in Dhemaji, celebrating indigenous traditions. The day will conclude in Guwahati with deliberations focused on strengthening political strategies within the state. Adequate security measures underscore the importance of this high-profile visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

