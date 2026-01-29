Amit Shah Kickstarts Development and Cultural Initiatives in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to mark a pivotal day in Assam on January 30 by laying the groundwork for both a new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute. His visit aims to elevate the state's legislative and ecological frameworks considerably.

Commencing in Dibrugarh, Shah's schedule includes the inauguration of Phase I of Khanikar Stadium, envisioned to bolster sports infrastructure in Upper Assam. The event will host dignitaries at around 10:30 a.m., encapsulating a blend of infrastructural advancement and environmental commitment.

Latter activities include Shah's participation in the 10th Mishing Cultural Festival in Dhemaji, celebrating indigenous traditions. The day will conclude in Guwahati with deliberations focused on strengthening political strategies within the state. Adequate security measures underscore the importance of this high-profile visit.

