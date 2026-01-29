Left Menu

Lavrov Questions Viability of U.S.-Ukraine Security Guarantees

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed doubts about the effectiveness of security guarantees agreed upon by the U.S. and Ukraine. He questioned whether these guarantees could ensure genuine peace, suggesting they might serve as a means to threaten Russia by preserving the current Ukrainian regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:09 IST
Lavrov Questions Viability of U.S.-Ukraine Security Guarantees
Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has cast doubt on the security guarantees reportedly agreed upon between the U.S. and Ukraine, as covered by Russian state media.

Lavrov, speaking on Thursday, stated his uncertainty regarding the specifics of these guarantees and their capacity to safeguard Ukraine while questioning their potential to facilitate lasting peace.

He further criticized the intention behind these guarantees, suggesting they may be used to maintain the current government in Kyiv as a base for hostile actions against Russia.

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026