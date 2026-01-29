Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has cast doubt on the security guarantees reportedly agreed upon between the U.S. and Ukraine, as covered by Russian state media.

Lavrov, speaking on Thursday, stated his uncertainty regarding the specifics of these guarantees and their capacity to safeguard Ukraine while questioning their potential to facilitate lasting peace.

He further criticized the intention behind these guarantees, suggesting they may be used to maintain the current government in Kyiv as a base for hostile actions against Russia.