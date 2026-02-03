Builder Faces Charges for Casteist Abuse and Assault in Chembur
A Mumbai builder, Sushil Raheja, has been charged for allegedly assaulting an employee and using casteist slurs. The incident, which occurred in Chembur, involved a verbal altercation over a workplace mistake. The police have registered a case under laws protecting against caste-based discrimination.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Mumbai, law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against a builder, Sushil Raheja, following serious allegations of physical and verbal assault. The alleged incident came to light on Tuesday, targeting one of his employees with caste-based insults.
The dispute allegedly erupted within Raheja's office in Chembur, where tensions escalated over an employee mistake. This reportedly resulted in the builder not only verbally abusing the worker with casteist remarks but also resorting to physical threats and assault.
Authorities have formally registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and laws specific to preventing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The matter highlights ongoing social challenges associated with workplace discrimination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
