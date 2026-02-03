New Leadership for Guinea: Doumbouya Restructures Government

Guinea's President Mamady Doumbouya, who ascended to power through a coup in 2021, has announced a significant reshuffling of his cabinet just a month after being sworn in for a seven-year term. Doumbouya, a former special forces commander, has retained his mines minister, Bouna Sylla, while appointing new faces to the finance, justice, and security ministries.

As Guinea holds the world's largest bauxite reserves and significant iron ore deposits, Doumbouya's government is strategically positioned to advance the country's lucrative mining sector. The Simandou mining project, launched in November, marks a monumental step in extracting these rich resources.

Moreover, Mariama Cire Sylla, formerly a World Bank country representative, has been appointed as the new minister of economy, finance, and budget. Ibrahima Sory Tounkara, noted for his role as a judge in the infamous 2009 stadium massacre trial, will oversee the justice ministry, and General Ahmed Mohamed Diallo takes the helm in security and civil protection.

