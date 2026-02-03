Left Menu

Lok Sabha Turmoil: Opposition Disrupts House Amid Major Allegations

The Lok Sabha faced adjournment due to chaos sparked by opposition members during a budget session. Key disruptions included paper-throwing and accusations against PM Narendra Modi of compromising national interests. This turmoil led to the suspension of six Congress MPs, while the BJP called for strict disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST
Visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha session descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition members created a sustained uproar, leading to an adjournment. The disruptive behavior began during a speech by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, and culminated with the suspension of several Members of Parliament.

In the wake of this disorder, the Chair took the decision to suspend six Congress MPs for the remainder of the session. The suspended MPs included Hibi Eden, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and Kiran Kumar Reddy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Speaker, urging strict actions against those involved.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking outside the parliament, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India's interests in a recently signed trade deal with the United States. These allegations were tied to controversies surrounding the Adani Group and the Epstein files, further fueling tensions within the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

