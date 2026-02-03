They are not giving opportunity to SIR ''victims'' to defend themselves, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee at Delhi press conference.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
They are not giving opportunity to SIR ''victims'' to defend themselves, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee at Delhi press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Backs 'Landlord': A Cinematic Call for Social Justice
Tribals Triumph: Kawasi Lakhma's Interim Bail Highlights Justice
High Court Challenges 'Bulldozer Justice' in UP Demolition Controversy
Justice Delayed: The Supreme Court Addresses Unpublished Verdicts
Why is SIR being done on eve of election. Is it possible to do it within 2-3 months without planning: CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi.